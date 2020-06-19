A series of art classes for teens returns to the Kelowna Art Gallery this summer.
The Teen Friday Art Series will run every Friday, from 1 to 4 p.m., beginning July 31 and going to Aug. 28.
Participants can expect to develop skills in drawing, watercolours, mixed media, graphic novel design and more, while being inspired by exhibitions on view at the gallery. The series is open to absolute beginners, in addition to those of intermediate skill level. Local artist Jim Elwood will be the instructor.
Elwood is an artist, illustrator and an art teacher at Mount Boucherie Secondary School. Elwood will also be leading the week-long Teen Art Camp that runs Aug. 10-14, from 1 to 4 p.m. each day.
Camps will be limited to eight participants to ensure safe physical distancing practices are followed.
Registration is underway at kelownaartgallery.com/teen or call 250-762-2226. The cost for each Teen Friday class is $55 or $44 for gallery members. Fees for the week-long Teen Art Week are $200 or $160 for members.