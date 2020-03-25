Amid a world in crisis with a pandemic, stock market woes, global warming, et. al., I truly feel that social distancing is actually bringing people back together.
At this bespoke time of precedence where we are ordered to stay at home and keep an observing distance from others, I had to go out to the shops for provisions.
At the check-out counter, my husband and I let a senior lady go in front of us as she only had milk, butter and a few dry goods,.
She thanked us and explained she was
purchasing these items for her elderly neighbour who wasn’t as sprite as she was.
Walking to our vehicle we noticed
tolerance, kind words and smiles being exchanged.
In the driveway of our home, our neighbour waved from hers and asked us how we were and if we needed anything.
I enjoy watching news stories about supermarkets establishing “elderly hours” and people singing from their balconies in a show of solidarity.
These random acts of kindness will help keep spirits up and allow hearts to grow
bigger.
—————
I have been bantering back and forth with good friends who live in England, parts of Europe and China, Usually, we’re all too busy to spend time catching up, but now these have become regular chats because we seem to be more interested in each other’s welfare, as well as curious about how we are spending our days in isolation, exchanging stories and sending love.
—————
This changing world has been training for home isolation for the best part of 10 years with structures set in place for home offices, internet that links with the office and devices that provide video chats. Anything can be delivered to your home.
I have come to rely on Dr. Bonnie Henry, our provincial health officer, and an oasis of calm, as she briefs us each day with clear, factual information in an intimate and peaceful way.
—————
My column is supposed to tell readers what is happening in our community with events that I feel are worthy to mention, but since there are no such events I will be focusing more on other creative aspects we as humans do to nourish our soul.
The realities of my personal circumstances are not that attractive looking forward but I see the good and I thank you for caring.
Last week, a Jazz Cafe fan sent me a generous “tip” to share with my guitarist as our duo gigs have all been cancelled and there does not seem to be any income coming our way for the foreseeable future.
An old friend of mine, who is a single mother of three high-school teenagers, came over with pack of 15 rolls of toilet paper because I mentioned we were coming close to running out.
She got up to be at the store when it opened at 7 a.m.
My next door neighbor spent the good part of her afternoon helping my husband and I prune our trees and fill a truck load of branches and dead yard waste to take to the dump.
These immediate acts of kindness humble me to the point of tears from the gratitude
I have for their full hearts that pour into mine.
Perpetuate kindness, forgive each other and move forward with love.
Help the Salvation Army and the food banks, but also be observant of that neighbour who needs you.
Keep your physical body at a distance but our hearts at close reach.
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com.