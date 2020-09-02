In a summer plagued by an avalanche of cancelled events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Crossing Creek Community Theatre’s outdoor production of the Canterbury Tales or Geoffrey Chaucer’s Flying Circus at Kalala Winery is a welcome change.
This is the second production for the community theatre troupe, who brought us WCKY last February.
Once again, Crossing Creek opted for comedy with their production of the Canterbury Tales or Geoffrey Chaucer’s Flying Circus by Burton Bungarner.
The entertaining play has only glimmers of similarity to Chaucer’s collection of 24 stories written between 1387 and 1400 in Middle English.
Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales are part of a story-telling contest by a group of pilgrims as they travel from London to Canterbury. The prize is a free meal when the pilgrims return.
These tales are meant to be anything but monotonous. It doesn’t take long for the stage manager to remove Nancy Somerville as the Boring Scholar as she attempts to lecture the audience by reading Chaucer’s work in Middle English.
Crossing Creek Community Theatre’s cast of 14 each take on multiple roles.
Colin Haddock plays innkeeper Harry Bailey who is trying to keep an easily-distracted Geoffrey Chaucer played by Brian Walker on task as he writes the Canterbury Tales.
Other highlights include Leanne Reimer as the Wife of Bath flogging a 12-step husband-training program on DVD, Steve Friedman as Alex of Trebek hosting Medieval Jeopardy, Najia Haddock playing a hen with a Jersey accent, Tanya Morrison playing a knight, Elvis-style, Naomi Neukom as a French rooster, Bob Connell as talk show host King Larry, Leila Connell as a Food Network host demonstrating medieval meals in 30 minutes, Laura Jenkins as Mandy the Clerk, Marie Mackenzie as the opportunistic Medieval Jeopardy contestant and Westin Nixon as
a farmer in a chase scene worthy of Benny Hill.
Jenny Lapham had fun crossing the stage holding up signs marking each new tale.
There are several nods to Monty Python including the iconic line, “It’s just a flesh wound.”
The actors were clearly having fun on stage.
The play has been personalized with references to the Westside Weekly, local businesses, and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.
The Canterbury Tales is being put on with COVID-19 protocols in place. Guests are greeted by volunteers at a sanitization station where they clean their hands and give their contact information. Masks are available.
People in the same party are seated together and each group of chairs is appropriately distanced from others. Each group has the opportunity to visit the wine shop for food and refreshments one at a time.
The theatre troupe was resilient on opening night, despite the gusty winds that played havoc with the set.
The Canterbury Tales continuesFriday to Sunday at 7: 30 p.m. and Monday (Labour Day) at 1:30 p.m. outdoors at Grizzli Winery.
Tickets cost $20 each, $15 for guests under 16 or over 65 and are available online at crossingcreekcommunitytheatre.com, at PostNet on Main Street and the Westbank Museum. There is a maximum six tickets per customer.