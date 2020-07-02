Ad Lib Gallery at 3063 Bridlehill Dr. in West Kelowna hosts Vienna Classics from 2 to 4:30 p.m. It's an afternoon celebrating Vienna and its extensive musical and cultural heritage surrounded by an arts environment and award-winning garden.
Homemade traditional Austrian sweets and Viennese coffee are on the menue
This event costs $25 per person. COVID-19 social distancing protocol will be in place.
For more information or to buy tickets, go online to claudiakargl.com, email claudia.kargl@telus.net or call 250-768-1404.