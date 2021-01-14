A Kelowna actor has a major role to play in a Second World War documentary/feature film hybrid coming out next month.
Journey to Royal: A WWII Rescue Mission tells the true story of Lieut. Royal Stratton, a pilot with the Fourth Emergency Rescue Squadron, who leads a mission to save the lives of nine downed airmen adrift in the waters of the war-torn South Pacific.
Evan-Riley Brown plays Staff-Sgt. Weaver.
Brown, who left Kelowna at age 18 to attend a two-year acting program at the Stella Adler Acting Conservatory, has appeared in a number of movie, TV and theatre productions since 2012. He was involved in improv and the Kelowna Actors Studio before heading south of the border. His credits include the lead role in 2018’s Kill Spree, described as a film festival award winner in Spain, and the TV series The Age of Adulting.
Journey to Royal blends the final interviews of members of the U.S. Army Air Corps’ Fourth Emergency Rescue Squadron with dramatic and historically accurate recreations.
Written and directed by Christopher Johnson, the film from Los Angeles-based Misty Falls Motion Picture Company will be released Feb. 2 through streaming and video-on-demand platforms as well as DVD and Blu-Ray.