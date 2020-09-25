Greater Vernon will need to raise $4 million to get a new cultural centre built.
The Greater Vernon Advisory Committee, which was assigned the job of working out financing for the project, came up with a plan on Wednesday after four hours of debate.
The project cost is estimated to be $39.5 million. Voters in 2018 approved borrowing $25 million for the centre.
According to the plan worked out Wednesday, $8.5 million will come from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, $2 million from other grants and $4 million from fundraising and donations.
"This funding strategy is consistent with the referendum in that it limits the taxpayer funding to the $25 million borrowing, with the remainder of the funding to come from grants and fundraising," a news release explained.
“Submitting grant applications does not guarantee we will be successful in securing the funding, but deciding upon these vital details is an important milestone in the project,” said Akbal Mund, chair of GVAC, in the release.
Earlier this month, another planning milestone was reached when the City of Vernon sold a plot of land to the regional district for the centre.
The cultural centre is slated to house the museum and art gallery, along with meeting and classroom spaces, and a 150-200 seat performance area.