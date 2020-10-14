More than a decade in the making, the film Percy opened in select Canadian cities on Oct. 9.
Percy is based on the true-life story of Percy Schmeiser, a small-town Saskatchewan farmer whose precedent-setting legal case ended in the Supreme Court of Canada after a seven-year battle with the multinational agricultural giant, Monsanto.
Academy Award-winning actor Christopher Walken, plays Percy, Zach Braff (Garden State, Scrubs) is Schmeiser’s lawyer, and Christina Ricci (Sleepy Hollow, Monster) plays an eco-activist supporting Schmeiser’s plight.
The movie is directed by Clark Johnson (The Wire), a Canadian filmmaker with a history of telling stories focused on social-justice issues.
Schmeiser’s case made international headlines and had legal implications for the agricultural industry around the world. A controversial figure, Schmeiser was eventually found to have infringed on patent law when the company’s genetically modified canola was discovered in the 70-year-old farmer’s crops. . However, the Canadian farmer is considered a hero by environmentalists and farmers worldwide for having stood up for their rights.
The film was shot in Manitoba in 2018 and is playing at some Landmark theatres.