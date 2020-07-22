The show must go on for Crossing Creek Community Theatre, who are rehearsing The Canterbury Tales or Geoffrey Chaucer’s Flying Circus by Burton Bumgarner.
The theatre troupe plans to perform the family-friendly comedy outdoors at the end of August and early September at Westside wineries. Guests will be seated in their bubbles, six metres away from other parties.
Each member of the play’s cast of 16 people will take on at least three parts to fill the comedy’s more than 60 roles.
As one might guess from the play’s title, the comedy sends up Geoffrey Chaucer’s literary masterpiece, the Canterbury Tales, Monty Python style.
The modernized tales include a cooking show that demonstrates how to make medieval meals in 30 minutes and the King Larry Show with sidekick Geoff Chaucer.
Because of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the cast held its first rehearsal online via Zoom and then rehearsed a few times in the Powers Creek Community Church’s parking lot before getting permission to work inside the church again.
Like any other user groups at the church, the theatre troupe has to abide by the church’s protocols, including limiting the number of people at rehearsals and sanitizing their hands.
Most of the play’s scenes only have a few people in them, said Jenny Lapham, Crossing Creek’s stage manager, so the actors can often remain six feet apart.
Quite a few of the cast members are already part of each other’s bubbles, she noted.
Currently the theatre troupe is following the guidelines the government has set; however, should the government reintroduce tighter restrictions that would scuttle the live performance, Crossing Creek will move the play online.
“We realize our plans can change at a moment’s notice,” said Lapham. “Either way, we’re performing this.”
Many theatre troupes have postponed their summer theatre productions until 2021; however, Crossing Creek wanted to put on something fun as a way to give back to the community.
“There isn’t enough joy out there right now,” said Lapham. “We’re living in very dark times where people just have no hope, no entertainment. And we like being goofs.”
Crossing Creek Community Theatre has a sponsorship program available. Anyone interested in information on making a donation or advertising in the play’s program can email crossingcreektheatre@gmail.com. Crossing Creek Theatre’s website will be up and running soon.
The Canterbury Tales or Geoffrey Chaucer’s’ Flying Circus is planned for Aug. 28-30 at 7:30 p.m. at Kalala Organic Estate Winery and Sept. 4-7 at 7:30 p.m. at Grizzli Winery. The performances are subject to change due to COVID-19
restrictions.