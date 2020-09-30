Mariya Stokes, the Alberta Country Music Association’s 2019 Female Artist of the year, will be the next performer in the QUSIC concert series.
Stokes will appear in front of a small audience at Kelowna’s Friends of Dorothy Lounge in a show livestreamed free at 7 p.m. Wednesday on unicorns.live.
The QUSIC series showcases LGBT2Q+ performers.
Stokes was named the Country Music Alberta 2019 Female Artist of the Year. Her debut single, “Hands on My Body”, was released in February 2019. Her follow-up single, “Christmas, Arizona,” was released in November, and her third single will come out next month.
“QUSIC continues to attract high-calibre talent” said Dustyn Baulkham, executive producer at Unicorns.LIVE. “Having Mariya Stokes appear on QUSIC reinforces our mission to promote the incredible work of LGBT2Q+ artists and celebrate their continued contributions to the Canadian music scene.”
Anyone wishing to attend the show at Friends of Dorothy Lounge may do so on a first-come, first-served basis; tables can be reserved by calling 236-420-4565 or by emailing info@fodlounge.com.
While the livestream is free, viewers will need to register for a unicorns.live account at watch.unicorns.live.