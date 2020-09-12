Vancouver-based Daughter of the Moon will be the next act to perform on the QUSIC music series.
The live performance at Friends of Dorothy Lounge (315 Lawrence Ave, downtown Kelowna) will take place Wednesday at 7 p.m. with a a small audience in attendance and a live-stream available to home viewers at no charge on the streaming service unicorns.live.
Daughters of the Moon is a Vancouver-based songstress. Many of her songs are stories about women, the 2SLGBTQ+ community and the natural world of non-human beings.
QUSIC, a series dedicated to showcasing the talents of LGBT2Q+ musical artists, is now in its fourth month of production in Kelowna.
Anyone wishing to attend this show in person may do so at no charge, on a first-come, first-served basis. Those interested in should contact Friends of Dorothy Lounge to reserve their table by calling 236-420-4565 or by email at info@fodloundge.com. A minimum $10 donation to Etcetera Youth Group is requested in lieu of purchasing tickets.
To watch the livestream, register for a unicorns.live account. The concert will be available later for subscribers.