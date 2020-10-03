Super Mario 3D All Stars
(Nintendo Switch)
Rated E for Everyone
Super Mario 3D All Stars offers arguably three of the best classic Mario titles on one cartridge. The entire package marks the 35th anniversary of Mario’s adventures.
What more can a person ask for than getting three of the best 3D games on the Switch system.
Super Mario 64 is the oldest game but still holds up fairly well. None of the games in the package had an remaster or visual updates.
Mario 64 has a camera that does show its age, but the game mechanics still do hold up. The game has the classic setup known from any Mario title, Peach gets kidnapped and you get to rescue her.
The game was the first time Mario had full 3D manoeuvrability with a wonderful world design and it made people fall in love with the game on the Nintendo 64.
Super Mario Sunshine showcases brighter visuals, cool bosses and imaginative level designs.
In Sunshine, the game has you cleaning up the Island of Delfino and you were given a new piece of tech called FLUDD. This new piece of equipment gives Mario a backpack that introduces new abilities and options.
Players have the ability to shoot water at enemies, hover with the water jets and more.
Sunshine has to be one of the most inventive of the Mario games. The levels feel totally different then any other game. The island is colourful and feels and looks totally different than the Mushroom Kingdom you’re used to. Sunshine still holds up all these years later and still looks amazing. Sunshine deserves to be played on the television for all its glory.
Super Mario Galaxy is the newest of the bunch, debuting on the Wii back in 2007. On the Wii, players were able to enjoy this adventure with the standard running and jumping with the addition of some new mechanics to the series. Galaxy had Mario collect stars to make it to the final area and rescue Peach.
The new addition was planets. Players were thrown on to different planets which Mario would turn around with different gravity effects and more. Mario has firepower, Super Leaf, Mega Mushroom and other abilities to help you fight to the Princess.
Mario 3D All Stars offers three classic titles that still hold up today for US$60. There game even has a soundtrack from all three games on the cartridge. The game is only available for a limited time, so I’d grab it soon.
10/10
