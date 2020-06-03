A new online, live streaming music series that highlights the talents of emerging LGBT2Q+ artists is looking for performers.
Solo artists, duos or groups can submit their application to be part of the QUSIC line-up via the Rebellious Unicorns website or at unicorns.live/qusic.
Produced by Kelowna-based Rebellious Unicorns Production Company Inc. and supported by Creative BC, QUSIC streams live on Unicorns.live and the Unicorns.live Facebook page.
The show format includes a conversational, hosted interview portion before the live 30-45-minute performance.
A small audience attends the live broadcast, adhering to phase 2 guidelines in B.C.’s Restart Plan.
“Each performer who participates in QUSIC will be compensated for their work,” said Dustyn Baulkham, executive producer at Rebellious Unicorns. There is also an opportunity for viewers to “tip” artists through an electronic payment system.
The next livestream is tonight at 7 p.m.