Sevendust: Blood & Stone
Georgia rockers Sevendust deliver an album with a good amount of both killer and filler
Filled with catchy choruses, hard-hitting riffs, and radio-ready singles, Blood & Stone shows that, even 13 albums in, Georgia rockers Sevendust still got it. While Blood holds no real surprises, it’s a solid hard-rock album with loads of live potential.
Most of the songs on Blood are ultimately predictable, but make up for it with earworm riffs and great breakdowns. Songs like “Dying to Live”, “Blood from A Stone” and “What You’ve Become” barely need more than one chunky riff from guitarist Clint Lowery to elevate them to album standouts, but Lowery further elevates each track with a solo.
Bassist Vince Hornsby, drummer Morgan Rose, and rhythm guitarist John Connolly also stand out during each song’s breakdown.
While “Dying,” “Blood” and “Become” are the album’s heaviest songs, probably half of Blood is composed of softer songs. “Nothing Left to See Here Anymore” stands out among these. Sounding a bit like early Shinedown, “Nothing” is a wistful, piano-and-guitar-driven ballad that gives vocalist Lajon Witherspoon a proper chance to shine. Witherspoon is a commanding presence everywhere on the album – his vocals in the harder songs fall somewhere between southern-rock and thrash metal – but he takes charge most during the slower songs. “Criminal”, another ballad about morality and pointing fingers, features a standout performance from Witherspoon that nearly drowns out the instrumentals from emotion alone.
Finally, the album ends on “The Day I Tried to Live”, a Soundgarden cover recorded as a tribute to the late Chris Cornell. The original is a grunge classic, and a bit of an odd fit for a bombastic alternative metal band like Sevendust. That said, the result is a pretty great translation into Sevendust’s style, even if it is a bit out of place on Blood.
Sevendust’s latest album has some great, catchy songs on it. Not every song is a winner, but the ones that are will stick around as live favourites for years.
7/10
Saul: Rise as Equals
Rise as Equals, the debut album from Iowa quartet Saul is a solid-enough collection of radio-ready modern rock.
Musically, Rise is well-executed pop-rock with catchy choruses, fun riffs and decent-enough breakdowns. The band’s official “About” page mentions they’ve shared the stage with the likes of Bush, Hellyeah, and Nonpoint, among others, and fans of those bands will find a lot to like in Rise. “Brother” and “Trial By Fire” – which were previously released as singles in 2019 – are a cut above the rest of the album, and benefit from being deeply personal songs. Both songs deal with or are dedicated to relatives of vocalist Blake and guitarist Zach Bedsaul.
The other standout is the final track of the album, a cover of Pink Floyd’s “Welcome to the Machine.” “Welcome” is vastly different than other tracks on the album, incorporating electronic elements and lots of vocal effects. “Welcome” is also much more reserved than other tracks, with Blake and drummer Myles Clayborne doing most of the work during the verses, which makes Zach and bassist William McIlravy’s occasional, brief sections hit harder. It’s easily the most interesting song on the album.
While it’s an otherwise OK debut, the best thing about Rise is the passion in its singles, and the promise that Saul ,when they break away from clichés, will have no problem establishing themselves as “equals” in the rock scene. But they can and should strive for more.
5/10
Anaal Nathrakh: Endarkenment
Anaal Nathrakh’s latest is a searing condemnation of modern society, and a powerful punk album for the post-truth world
With their latest album, Endarkenment, Birmingham, England, extreme metal duo Anaal Nathrakh sets to work exposing the hypocrisy and horror of the post-truth era.
In the liner notes for the title track, the band explains the rejection of enlightenment, one of Endarkenment’s primary themes: “There has been, and continues to be, increasingly widespread rejection of Enlightenment-style values such as rationalism, skepticism, and rejection of faith in favour of judgements dependent on empirically verifiable phenomena and so on.”
Endarkenment is an angry album, both musically and lyrically. Blast beats and breakneck-speed brutal guitar riffs permeate every song, both courtesy of multi-instrumentalist Mick Kenney, while vocalist Dave Hunt alternates between grindcore noise, screams, squeals, thrash yells, and occasionally even melodic singing.
Endarkenment is a calculated cacophony, melodic when it needs to be, aggressive when it can be, and always brutally to the point.
One standout of the album is “Feeding the Death Machine”. Written on the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, “Death Machine” is inspired by an interview with a prisoner who survived because she could play the cello.
While the lyrics reference a cello-playing “exclusion.” “Death Machine” is a song about apathy. The song seems just as inspired by the excuses of death camp workers who were “just doing their job,” or “just following orders.”
The chorus makes this pretty clear: “An unperson of fear/We vermin of the tears/Castrated by events/I’m just an architect.” Later lyrics reference “facts and figures,” “accountancy’s care,” “paperwork.” and more, alluding to how easy it is to reduce atrocities to just numbers. Musically, “Death Machine” is also one of the album’s most approachable tracks, featuring a catchy chorus, easily digestible riffs and even some clean vocals.
Other highlights of the album include album opener “Endarkenment”, a fantastic melodic death metal song about the denial of enlightenment; “Thus, Always, To Tyrants,” a harsh classic death metal song espousing the view that tyrants must be dealt with harshly; and “Singularity,” one of the more frenetic songs on the album, dealing with the concept of decadence, and the idea humanity is on the verge of ending itself through artificial intelligence.
“Beyond Words” is one the harshest songs on the album, featuring Kenney on seemingly every instrument, with drums so fast as to be almost incomprehensible and distorted guitars delivering both chunky, memorable riffs and noise simultaneously.
Hunt belts out more vocals in this song than in any other, though no words can be made out (aside from expletives at the start and about halfway through). The liner notes explain that “some things may be captured in words, but can only be expressed in a Dionysian ecstasy of loathing.” This song, therefore, deals, lyrically, with concepts that are truly “Beyond Words.”
The album ends on the track “Requiem”, whose text is drawn from the Requiem Mass, a Catholic funeral mass. Anaal Nathrakh’s version recontextualizes this as a brutal black metal song, with heavy emphasis on Kenney’s apocalyptic, multi-instrumental cacophony. Hunt screams the words “Calamitatis et miseriae” over filmic organ, mach-speed guitars and trademark blast beats. The album ends on a sombre note – despite its relentless pace, “Requiem” is the slowest song on the album – but not an optimistic one.
According to the liner notes, “Requiem” is a mirror to Nietzhes “Requiem aeternam deo”, which symbolized the advent of the age of enlightenment. Instead, this “Requiem” is intended as the opposite, a symbol of the advent of the post-truth era, the age of “Endarkenment.”
9/10
Jeff Bulmer is a local metal aficionado and UBC Okanagan masters student. He has written frequently for UBCO’s The Phoenix, The Daily Courier, and hosts an occasional radio show for Hornby Island community radio.