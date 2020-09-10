Just knowing that I was walking into a theatre to watch a scary play sent chills of excitement through me. I stood in line waiting to be escorted to my seat, because with new regulations we are only allowed to go into the theatre one or two at a time.
Upon entering, we were given a long leafy stick. When I asked about it, Bonnie Gratz, director/producer- of New Vintage theatre, said: “because the woods hold the mystery.”
Sitting in my seat with reed in hand, I looked around the room and yes, with everyone holding their leafy sticks, these hand-held props did enhance the eerie shadows they cast and we were the forest looking onto a lakeside resort that is the setting for this play.
A whodunnit written by Vancouver actor, director and writer Doug Greenall, the play taps into mental-health issues, suicide, sibling gameplay and rivalry. This is all layered in dialogue-teased clues.
The main characters are brother and sister Seymour (Aaron Johnson) and Tracey (Kristi Hack), who play a fear game with each other, setting up scenarios and stories to frighten and disturb the normal balance of each other’s state of mind, all for a sense of fun.
This secret childhood game takes a serious turn one night and Tracey abruptly stops playing and becomes introverted by the secret of why she stopped so suddenly.
Seymour feels abandoned and creates even further tense situations to lure her back to the excitement they had felt playing as young kids.
The siblings live at the resort with their mother Eve (Tamie Williams) and her boyfriend Ted (Harsh Hundal).
Eve, who has issues with substance abuse and a troubled mind, finds peace with Ted as he is a member of a religious group and is trying to help her gain more control over her life with positive mind exercises to relieve her addiction to prescription drugs.
The two other main characters in the six-person play are the first characters we meet. They set up the suspense when we witness them breaking into the resort to retrieve a bag of marijuana that was dropped earlier that day.
Brandon Benner plays Grant and Corey Hendricks is Ralph. Braeden Rachfall has a cameo role as a ghost — or is he just in our mind?
This is a thriller that makes one go back and forth reassessing the actions of each characters to figure out who actually is a killer, while trying not to assume the obvious choice.
Each actor was cast appropriately and gave believable performances, heightening that aura of suspense.
I was impressed with Williams, who played Eve. A few years ago, the talented television reporter expressed to me how much she wanted to learn to act and sing. This lead character she plays is challenging even for a seasoned professional and Williams had to find the vulnerable weaknesses inside herself to deliver a believable drug addict that still comes across and loving mother and business owner.
Acting these roles is harder than you can imagine, and I applaud this performance.
The set was believable as well. It truly felt like you were inside a cabin. Kudos to Derek Gratz for his skills and attention to details on stage design and construction.
What would a spooky story be like without sound effects and lighting egging you on to the edge of your seat with each strange noises, creepy lightening effects that reveal an image for a half a second only to disappear as fast. Julian Smith is the lighting and sound designer for this production. He’s a 26-year-old student at the national theatre school in Montreal.
I especially loved the music choices. They were all smart choices that not only set up the scenes, but were poignant for the timeline.
Dead Serious continues at the Rotary Centre for the Arts Sept. 17-19 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults or $25 for students and members. Visit newvintage.ca for more information or to help donate support funds to this hard-working theatre company.
Creating theatre, concerts or any form of public display in the arts costs a lot of money, hard work, time, and determination to put on a show for the public.
Since COVID, it’s even more difficult to actually turn a profit. Please support “live” performances.
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning singer and actor and Daily Courier entertainment columnist.