Six concerts scheduled this month and next at the Kelowna Community Theatre will also be live-streamed.
Rebellious Unicorns production company will put on the shows. Performers will play two 45-60-minute shows each night to audiences of 50 people in the 850-seat theatre. One of the shows will be live-streamed.
Acts scheduled to appear in the Live @ the KCT series are Apollyon on Nov. 25, Andrew Johns on Dec. 3, Post Modern Connection on Dec 4, Early Work on Dec. 11, Jodie B on Dec. 12 and a Christmas Presence Concert on Dec. 23 with the Anna Jacyszyn Quartet.
Showtimes are 7 and 9:15 p.m., except for the Christmas concert, which will be at 3, 5 and 7 p.m.
Tickets to attend live or watch on livestream are now available. Check the rebelliousunicorns.simpletix.com and Unicorns.Live websites. Prices vary for each show.
Apollyon is a heavy metal band.
Andrew Johns will put on a one-man show, mixing music and comedy.
Post-Modern Connection describes its sound as indie rock meets Neo-soul and R&B.
Early Work is an al-pop-punk band.
Jodie B plays hip-hop and electronic dance music.