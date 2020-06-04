Historic O’Keefe Ranch opening up
People are now welcome to walk through the grounds of Vernon’s Historic O’Keefe Ranch ahead of its reopening on June 17.
Donation boxes have been set up around the grounds and cash and online donations are encouraged and greatly appreciated.
Starting June 17, the ranch will be offering self-guided tours of the grounds and a tour of the heritage building with a guide.
Tours are at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and tickets must be purchased through Ticket Seller.
Even season’s pass holders must get a ticket so organizers can keep the visitor numbers limited.
O’Keefe Ranch is extending 2020 season’s passes to the 2021 season and offering a discount right now on passes.
A Cowboy Campfire event will replace the usual Cowboy Dinner Show.
Access to some buildings on the site will be limited this year.
The ranch is located on Highway 97, a little north of Vernon, across from Spallumcheen Golf Club and near Westside Road.
Performers wanted for music series
A new online, live streaming music series that highlights the talents of emerging LGBT2Q+ artists is looking for performers.
Solo artists, duos or groups can submit their application to be part of the QUSIC line-up via the Rebellious Unicorns website or at unicorns.live/qusic.
Produced by Kelowna-based Rebellious Unicorns Production Company Inc. and supported by Creative BC, QUSIC streams on Unicorns.live and the Unicorns.live Facebook page.
The show format includes an interview portion before the live 30-45-minute performance.
A small audience attends the live broadcast, adhering to phase 2 guidelines in B.C.’s Restart Plan.
“Each performer who participates in QUSIC will be compensated for their work,” said Dustyn Baulkham, executive producer at Rebellious Unicorns.
There is also an opportunity for viewers to tip artists through an electronic payment system.
The second livestream event in the series took place Wednesday.
Learn to dance, support frontline workers
You can learn Bollywood and classic Indian-style dancing at a social distance and help frontline workers all at the same time.
UBC Okanagan student, dance instructor and Okanagan’s Got Talent competitor Prihaali Kanti is offering lessons this summer and fall.
Kanti has also performed at several Okanagan fundraisers.
“The proceeds of first two classes of every participant will go to the frontline warriors of COVID-19 who are tirelessly working day and night to keep us safe during times like this,” she writes in an email. “I will limit the number of people in every class based on the restrictions by the B.C. government.”
Proceeds will go to the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation’s COVID-19 response fund through canadahelps.org.
To sign up, people can contact Kanti by phone at 778-583-5200 or by finding her on Instagram or Linked In.
Would you like some tea in your cider?
Many craft breweries have mixed coffee and beer — now a Kelowna cidery is mixing cider and tea.
Wards Cider, made by The View winery in East Kelowna, has created InfiniTea, which combines apple cider with flavours from Kelowna’s Chaibaba Organic Teas.
“We wanted to come up with a new product that reminds people that cider is a great natural choice,” said Jennifer Molgat, who heads up the cidery and winery.
InfiniTea is sold in four packs of 355
millilitre cans, each decorated with a constellation from the Northern Hemisphere and its corresponding animal.
It’s available at private liquor stores and The View winery.