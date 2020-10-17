With Sony and Microsoft releasing their next-generation consoles, let’s compare what games you’ll have to play on them.
On Sony’s PS5 console, gamers can look forward to Astro’s Playroom, a free game preloaded on the unit.
The 3D game is likely not for everyone with it being more suited for younger players. I am happy that Sony is including a free game for those that might not be able to purchase a game day one.
The Demon Souls remake will also release for the console in November. This remake of the classic PS3 game has been redone from the ground up. The visuals look stunning on the PS5 with all the visual fidelity you’d expect from a next generation title. If you’re looking for a challenging, yet satisfying action role playing title this is the perfect title.
Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales gives players a new storyline featuring Miles and new superpowers. The visuals have also been upgraded with the option of 60 frames per second for added performance while spinning around the city.
Sackboy: A Big Adventure takes the Little Big Planet hero and throws him into a 3D adventure. Whether played single player or with friends, this game will be fun for the whole family. With no word on Little Big Planet 4, this is the closest thing for gamer’s itching for a new Little Big Planet title.
Xbox series X and S gamer’s can look forward to Sadly Halo Infinite, which was delayed until next year to give the developer time to make the game better.
The Medium is a psychological horror title. With a spooky atmosphere and some haunting visuals and environments, this might be the Silent Hill game we were waiting for.
Yakuza Like a Dragon is the next instalment in the Yakuza series. The same wacky gameplay and story lines the series is loved for are still here. The variety of mini games and activities are still in the game.
Crossfire X is a new first-person shooter. Crossfire is popular in Asia with 600 million players. The Series X will have a single player campaign, a variety of maps and multiplayer modes. This game might give Call of Duty a run for it’s money.
No matter the console you choose, players can still enjoy third party titles like Watchdogs Legion, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Cyberpunk 2077, FIFA, NHL, Madden, Dirt 5, Immortals: Fenyx Rising. With Xbox Series X ,if you own the Xbox One game, most will offer a free upgrade
Look for my review on Watchdog Legion and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla coming up.
Which console and game are you looking forward to this holiday season ? Let me know below.
