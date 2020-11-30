With live music largely shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic, local country singer Ben Klick caught on faster than most to the need to go online.
Klick’s online presence, which included a successful fundraising concert and a single release, earned him the BC Country Music Association’s 2020 Interactive Artist of the Year Awards on Sunday night.
Klick had to cancel a 40-date Western Canada summer tour because of the pandemic.
His annual fundraiser, “Music Fest MS,” originally planned for the Kelowna Community Theatre, became a live 90-minute You Tube concert, which raised $35,000 and saw him debut some new music.
In September, his new single, Meet Me on the Dance Floor, was streamed 30,000 times in the first few weeks.
“I want to thank the BCCMA and the fans for voting me the 2020 Interactive Artist of the Year. 2020 has been a challenging year for a lot of people, and it means a lot to know people are clinging to my music through these times as we move into a new ‘virtual’ normal,” said Klick in his acceptance speech.
A graduate of Okanagan College’s audio engineering course, Klick is still writing and recording new music, helping out at a country music radio station and taking an online music business diploma course.
With a $10,000 grant from Creative BC and the province, Klick was able to add two new members to his team and is collaborating with ZYK Marketing and Frozen Lemon Media to develop fresh marketing materials, promotion and business strategies heading into 2021.
This included working with Kamloops-raised, LA based photographer Mark Maryanovich and Kelowna’s Savannah Bagshaw to get some new photos for future releases.