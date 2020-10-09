Ryan Donn describes March 12 as “the saddest day so far in my job.”
The cultural development co-ordinator for Lake Country had booked Canadian musical comedy trio The Arrogant Worms for Creekside Theatre when health authorities announced crowd restrictions.
“We sold every ticket. The public health order came down about four o’clock so by five o’clock we understood that hey, we had to close. Everybody was ready for an exciting night out. It was standing there and going: ‘Sorry, you can’t use your Christmas gift from your son. You can’t use your anniversary gift. The act is right behind me, literally chomping at the bit to do the show, but I can’t let you in the building.’”
The trio had already done sound checks and by that time, all of the significant costs of putting on the show had been incurred, but all 266 tickets had to be refunded.
“We lost a lot of money in the first 24 hours because it was all so quick,” Donn said. In all, seven shows, all the spring rentals and end-of-school performances had to be cancelled.
“You lick your wounds, but we did 44 socially-distanced summer sidewalk shows, each with less than 50 people.
“A lot of work but a lot of appreciation. People wrote letters to the mayor and council that it moved them to tears. They were so thankful that they were able to host something in their driveway, bringing the entertainment to them.”
That set the stage for a fall re-opening with new presentation standards: a maximum of 50 tickets sold for a theatre that has a capacity for 266 guests. Even the number of volunteers had to be reduced from 15 to two to meet provincial health guidelines.
“Every theatre manager in B.C. has been talking ‘How do we do this? We’ve now gone through that maze and we have 12 nights of entertainment with two shows per night (6:30 and 8:45 p.m.),” said Donn. It means “barely” covering costs if shows sell out.
“I’m also trying to re-open the economy since most of our staff are contractors. Yeah, tickets are more expensive but I really want to pay the performers what they’re worth.”
Stand-up comedian Mike Delamont (God is a Scottish Drag Queen) planned 250 shows this year, for example, but his Facebook page says he is down to about 20.
“So he’s pretty excited to get a show; he’s over the moon,” said Donn.
Local funny man Herb Dixon kicks off the season next Friday.
Other scheduled shows are Barney Bentall on Oct. 24; local country favourite Ben Klick on Oct. 29; Tim Nutt of Train Wreck Comedy on Nov 13; Sycamore String Quartet on Nov. 20; Juno Award nominee Jill Barber on Nov. 28; Mike Delamont on Nov. 29; Ali Hassan of Train Wreck Comedy on Jan. 21; the legendary music of Willie Dixon and Memphis by Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne and Russell Jackson on Jan. 23; dream-folk duo Josh + Bex on Feb. 12; and Motown in Yo’town featuring Barbara Samuel or ‘Sista-B’ on Feb. 20.
Tickets will be sold in pairs or groups of four. Each show will be 70 minutes with no intermission. There will be two shows per evening at 6:30 and 8:45 p.m. with cleaning and sanitizing between audiences. Hand sanitation supplies will be available and contact information collected from ticket buyers. For tickets, go to: creeksidetheatre.com.
The LC Film Committee is also featuring a film each month with The Peanut Butter Falcon tonight