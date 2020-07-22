Last week as the Okanagan gently opened up to more public events and gatherings, we as a community stepped back two steps by being a named town for a cluster of COVID-19 cases.
This news will hopefully make us realize we still must remain vigilant and do what provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry requests by not letting our sacrifices go to waste.
We must welcome the protocols set in place so that we, as social beings, can attend events and social gatherings and feel safe. The good news is a trial of a U.K.-developed coronavirus vaccine has found that it is safe and induces an immune reaction, according to preliminary results, so we are getting closer to a vaccine, but we must stay calm and carry on.
My Thursday residency performing with guitarist Loni Moger at the Friends of Dorothy Lounge, 315 Lawrence Ave., has been cancelled until first week of September. This 5-7 p.m. music spot was beginning to gain momentum until the downtown outbreak.
But there is plenty of things to do in and around our city. Performing on Thursday at The Vibrant Vine in East Kelowna is duo Barbara Samuel and guitarist-husband Neal Klassen.
This energetic singer resonates pure joy when she performs popular hits from R&B to heartfelt melodies. Tickets are $10 at thevibrantvine.com her show starts at 6 p.m.
Saturday is a busy day for things to do, see and hear.
One of my favourite places to hang out is Meadow Vista Honey Wines, 3975 June Springs Rd. On Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m., Ria Falkner will be singing, accompanied by my favourite guitarist, Loni Moger. Falkner will perform original tunes, jazz and R&B. The $20 tickets include a glass of honey wine and chocolates. Call 778-363-3667 for reservations and tickets.
Grizzli Winery in West Kelowna has opened its doors again with a calendar chocked full of events and happenings for guests to enjoy.
For those with a penchant for painting, you can hone your skills of any level with a workshop teaching the techniques of expressionist artist Vincent van Gogh.
This painting workshop begins at 11 a.m. with Louise Lambert guiding participants through the process of creating your own piece of art. All art supplies are included in the ticket price as well as a glass of something to sip on and a light lunch.
Tickets for this cost $68 plus tax through the links provided on the website: grizzliwinery.com.
The winery is also launching its Collectif Series that evening from 5 to 7 p.m.
The series will see local mentors deliver workshops such as outdoor yoga, food and wine pairing, art and outdoor Zumba along with free health and wellness seminars.
Admission is free to the launch party. Guests are invited to join in and celebrate with live music during happy hour, wine by the glass and food trucks. Grizzli will also be raffling some free classes. The winery is located at 2550 Boucherie Rd.
—————
For those who just fancy looking at other people’s paintings, then Wine & Art is for you Saturday at The View Winery, 2287 Ward Rd.
Take in the diverse talents of seven local artists while sipping on a glass or two from the wine menu. Live music is on hand to infuse the atmosphere all beginning from 11 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.
—————
Alison d’Amato presents a program of evocative landscapes and storytelling from the piano with Brian Martin narrating Poulenc’s The Story of Babar, the Little Elephant in a Saturday afternoon performance for the whole family at the Mary Irwin Theatre.
People, Places and Things (and Elephants) takes place in the Rotary Centre for the Arts, 421 Cawston Avenue. The event is part of the Vernon Proms classical music series. Tickets can be purchased from the RCA box office.
The Proms continue into the evening with “All The Wild Worlds” featuring contralto Lynne McMurtry with pianist Alison d’Amato, also at the Mary Irwin Theatre. The recital features a world premiere of a song cycle All The Wild Worlds by Nicholas Ryan Kelly. This music was commissioned by Vernon Proms for McMurtry.†McMurtry is on the voice faculty of the State University of New York Fredonia and is a founding faculty artist of the Vancouver International Song Institute. Tickets are also available through the RCA box office.
—————
Sunday brings us back to The View Winery in East Kelowna for live jazz and plenty of sipping at the tasting bar. Hang out in the orchard to enjoy the acoustic stylings of RG Peever from 2-4 p.m.
—————
I have received emails asking when I will be back on the Kelowna Actors Studio stage and I am pleased to reveal Jazz at the KAS is back in August three shows Aug. 20-22. The first time was back in 2015 when I approached owners Randy Leslie and Nathan Flavel about using their space on “dark days” when the theatre does not have a play performing inside it.
They trusted me with a month-long Jazz at the KAS series. I’ve since caught the acting bug,which allowed me to be cast in Mary Poppins, White Christmas and Mamma Mia to name a few. It’s only now that we have this available time to re-vamp and reboot this fun night out.
I have put together a band of musicians that includes Neville Bowman on keys/voice, Stefan Bienz on double bass, Stephen Buck on saxophone, flute and clarinet to perform with me on stage to give the audience the maximum joy of top-notch musicality and entertainment.
The show will be heavily soaked with jazz songs from the great women who I am proud to stand on the shoulders of, including Nina Simone, Anita O’Day, Julie London, as well as a few surprises.
I will also include some of my own songs, arranged for this quartet to give you an exciting show allowing us all to escape for a few hours.
The theatre is strict about cleanliness, applying the new rules on social distancing and health protocols with evenly spaced tables six feet apart for couples.
If you are in a bubble of four to six people, the venue will accommodate your group, but you must call the box office to directly to speak with someone about it at 250-862-2867 Kelowna Actors Studio is at: 1379 Ellis St.
There is beauty in the human spirit and as artists, although we cannot physically touch our fans, we can try to make your creative senses feel.
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com.