Opera Kelowna has postponed its production of Isaiah Bell’s The Book of My Shames, which was scheduled for live performances on Jan. 28-30.
The move comes after Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s orders limiting public gatherings were extended to Feb. 5.
“We are working on details for rescheduling The Book of My Shames and look forward to sharing those details with you as soon as plans are in place,” Opera Kelowna said in a news release.
“Co-created by tenor Isaiah Bell and director Sean Guist, with newly commissioned orchestrations by Kelowna’s own Kolby Zinger-Harris, The Book of My Shames is an intimate and heartfelt piece of cabaret style opera that tells Isaiah’s coming out story,” the release said.