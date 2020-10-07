Crossing Creek Community Theatre is holding socially distanced auditions for its February 2021 production, The Carol Burnett Show. Auditions are open to all actors 18 years and older and will be held by appointment Oct. 25 at the Powers Creek Community Church at 3718 Glenway Rd. in West Kelowna starting at 4 p.m. Auditions will be held in 30-minute sessions as COVID-19 protocols limit the capacity of the hall. Bring a mask.
If you are interested in performing, email crossingcreektheatre@gmail.com to receive an audition time. The email should include your name and contact information, theatre experience, commitment level and availability for rehearsals, which will take place at the church Saturdays and Sundays at 4 p.m. from November to February.
Crew and technicians can email to let Crossing Creek know in what capacity they would like to be involved.