Two prolific and internationally recognized artists who make their home in the Okanagan are putting on an exhibition at the Lake Country Art Gallery.
Julie Oakes, Vernon artist who has exhibited her works from China to England, the United States and Canada, is a vibrant and creative redhead with a passion for fashion and creative flair.
Christian Bernard, singer/eco-artist, is recognized for his passion for understanding, recreating and representing nature.
Their exhibition, “On the Eighth Day” is based on the spiritualistic approach that God created the Heavens and the Earth in seven days, and on the eighth day humans entered into a co-creative relationship with the creator. Today is still the eighth day.
This exhibition explores the act of creating as inherently linked to the ability to destroy in order to bring about harmony and peace, or chaos and loss.
The exhibition goes from Oct. 10-Nov. 21 with an open house on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m., when the artists will be in attendance.
The gallery is located at 10356A Bottom Wood Lake Rd. Reservations are recommended at 250-766-1299 or lakecountryartgallery@gmail.com. Regular gallery hours are Monday-Saturdays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
—————
Creekside Theatre is back in business with a series of comedy and musical performances. Attendance will be limited to ensure physical distancing. Performers will put on two shows a night. Comedian Herb Dixon kicks off the schedule on Oct. 16. Other performers lined up include Ben Klick (Oct 29), Barney Bentall (sold out as we go to print) and the Sycamore String Quartet (Nov. 20) to name a few. Tickets for all events at the Creekside are through kelownatickets.com.
—————
The Pumpkin Patch is ripe at Davidson Orchards. Free admission, but Pumpkin tours cost $10 per person, which includes one pumpkin of any size and a ride on the Popper Express to the Pumpkin Patch. Davison Orchards is at 3111 Davison Rd., Vernon
In Kelowna there are some fun harvest mazes and pumpkin patches to visit. Arguably, the most popular pumpkin patch is at McMillan Farms. Located at 3690 Berard Rd., just off Spiers Road, the farm has not only the patch but has a corn maze, hayrides and more. Booking and information are available on the website, mcmillanfarms.ca, by emailing information@mcmillanfarms.ca or by calling 250-448-2336.
Another Kelowna option for a corn maze adventures is at Kelowna Corn Maze, 575 Valley Rd. During the day, the maze offers a family fun walk through three-quarters of a mile of corn trail.
In the evening, they light the bonfire, turn on the lights and with the help of animatronics, the maze becomes scary.
The venue offers a small concession, along with hot apple cider or chocolate. Cost is $5 per day and $7 at night, Monday-Thursday 1-11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
Myra Canyon Halloween Scare Park is back this year with new attractions that warn you to “be afraid, very afraid.” Tickets are available for weekends only in October. Admission is $25 per person and children under 4 get in free.
Contact Suzanne at 250-718-8219 or get your tickets at eventbrite.ca/e/myra-canyon-scare-park. Myra Canyon Adventure Park is located at 4429 June Springs Rd.
—————
It’s the last open weekend for Kangaroo Creek Farm, 5932 Old Vernon Rd.. This wonderful farm allows us to get up close with exotic and domestic animals while watching birds in natural surroundings.
A guide will be available to help you get up close to a joey and give it a gentle pet and get a picture. Adults $12, Children and youth $6, Seniors 65 and older $6, children 4 and under, free.
It is not necessary to make a booking, or a reservation, or to buy tickets in advance. But please visit the website for protocol information at kangaroocreekfarm.com. The farm is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Have a wonderful week and please take the time to give thanks.
—————
This week leads us Thanksgiving on Monday.
In Canada, the second Monday of October has been celebrated since 1957 to honour harvest and give thanks for our bounty and other fortunes in the past year.
Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that families won’t be gathering for Thanksgiving this year, but we can still go ahead with smaller-than-usual gatherings and virtual events.
As Canadians, we need to be creative in finding safe alternatives to share the holidays with friends and family. Let’s not lose our grace now and keep these two words of thanks and giving at the foothold of the week. Everyday I will say aloud three good things that have happened to me, as well as writing them in my thought journal to remind myself how truly lucky I am, no matter what my brain is convincing me to feel.
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com