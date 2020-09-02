COVID-19 has been especially hard on Kelowna Actors Studio which receives no local, provincial or federal grants. Yet fueled by an undeniable passion for theatre, executive producer Nate Flavel and artistic managing director Randy Leslie vow the show must go on. And on and on.
“When the pandemic first hit, even the idea of cancelling a show was so foreign to us,” said Flavel this week.
“We insisted we would continue and things would move forward — one way or another. Obviously, that quickly became a no-go and we began the uncertain, stressful process of trying to reschedule and plan — without really knowing what the end game is.”
The final three shows of the 2019-20 season were cancelled and postponed “to start as soon as we can.” The WorkRoom on Enterprise Way, home of Kelowna Tickets, production offices, workshops and Black Box Theatre, was subleased.
“Letting the WorkRoom go was a tough decision, but the vision for that space was one of growth and we know we are not heading into a time of growth. We were extremely fortunate to find a sub-tenant to take on the space almost immediately. It’s really a major factor in why we are still alive,” said Leslie.
“We have so missed the laughs, cheers and applause. In the meantime, we are producing lower budget, but still high talent and quality socially-distanced evenings.”
Due to the uncertainty surrounding the virus and to comply with social-distancing demands, only 23 per cent of the Ellis Street theatre seats are available for each performance — only 50 seats of the 210-seat capacity.
“All social-distancing and other rules are in effect at the theatre, and we have multiple reports from those who attended that they felt safe and taken care of,” said Leslie.
“We are also running full-force with classes and workshops as those are small, controlled groups. We had some of the most rewarding summer camps this year as the youth of the community presented full productions for their families.”
“There are plenty of positive stories at the theatre despite this crazy time. Probably the source of most of our joy over the last number of months has been the support of our patrons. Many donated ticket fees, made additional donations, sent letters of support and encouragement, and helped us keep not only our heads above water but our morale higher,” said Flavel.
“The toughest part through all this is creating enough cash flow to keep the overhead covered. Since we have an actual theatre, our overhead is substantially higher than most.
“Our team has been working so hard. And it’s given us a chance to review business practices, reflect on what we offer to the community and really get excited about how we will come out of this. After the Black Plague‚ came the Renaissance. I hope we see history repeat itself a bit to that end,” he said.
The next season will begin in February with six mainstage shows: Amadeus, Legally Blonde, Ghost-The Musical, Sound of Music, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and A Christmas Carol – The Musical.
“We have been part of Kelowna’s cultural scene for 18 years and we want to be around for the next 18. We will continue to bring you the entertainment you have always loved,” Leslie promised patrons.
KAS plans to present Evil Dead – The Musical at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 21 to Nov. 7 with a special late-night performance on Halloween. Tickets are now available for this macabre musical comedy based on one of the most beloved cult franchises in the history of cinema: Evil Dead, Evil Dead II and Army of Darkness.
“In this gleeful, gore-filled performance, five college students go to an abandoned cabin in the woods and accidentally unleash an evil force that turns them all into demons. With limbs flying, it’s up to Ash and his trusty chainsaw to save the day. You can expect an electric score of rock ’n’ roll, pastiche tunes and get-down-in-the-aisles-and-boogie music that’ll have you saying, ‘Hail to the King, baby.’ It has been named ‘the next Rocky Horror Show,’” said Flavel.
Debuting in 2004, the show has become the longest-running show in Toronto in decades and has been performed in Seoul, Tokyo, Las Vegas and 350 other locations.
A Holiday Spectacular, a new musical full of old classics, Christmas chestnuts, memories, laughs and holiday spirit will be presented in the format of a TV holiday special on Dec. 2-13 with a Saturday matinee. “This is a family show if there ever was one,” says Flavel. Tickets are on sale through Kelowna Tickets at
250-862-2867 or at KelownaActorsStudio.com.
KAS is asking 2020-21 season ticket holders to not redeem their credits for the cancelled shows until Phase 4 of B.C.’s Restart Plan. “We hope during Phase 4 to be able to open our doors to larger audiences,” said Leslie.
“Ticket sales are how we survive. Without the sale of single tickets and with only 50 audience members in attendance, we will not be able to pay our expenses if people use all their credits. We are trying to bring some form of entertainment during these difficult times. Things are not back to normal as small businesses like us are fighting the good fight.”