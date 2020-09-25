Local country music singer Ben Klick has a new single out.
Meet Me on the Dance Floor was released this week.
Klick, residing in West Kelowna, got together with Coldstream producer and songwriter, Jeff Johnson, to write s fun, line-dancing, catchy tune, the singer-guitarist explains in a news release.
While in Nashville back in March, before COVID-19, Klick jumped on an opportunity to go into an iconic recording studio, Sound Stage Studio, with six other musicians and two professional engineers to create the track.
After returning home, Klick self-produced the track in his home studio recording guitars, banjo, and vocals.
“During this time, I want to put a smile on people’s faces. Meet Me On The Dance Floor was written locally in the Okanagan, and the cover art was taken at the OK Corral," said Klick.
Some of Klick's early influences, like Shania Twain, Great Big Sea and Brooks & Dunn are apparent on the song.
Additionally, Klick teamed up with local line dance choreographer, Brandi Hughes, to create a custom line dance for Meet Me On The Dance Floor.
Due to the pandemic, the line dance was taught virtually though Zoom. Each participant filmed themselves once they practised in their own living rooms and back yards, and submitted them to Klick to use in the upcoming line dance video being released to YouTube and Klick’s social media on Monday.
Meet Me On The Dance Floor is being released to the major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.