Unable to put on its usual outdoor theatre productions, Armstrong’s Caravan Farm Theatre will instead be showing movies.
“Building a cinema on the farm has been a dream of ours for a long time, and weíve decided since we can only have gatherings of 50 people right now, this is a good time to adapt and seize the opportunity,” says Estelle Shook, Caravanís artistic director.
The Canadian Cinema Experience, which runs Aug. 25 to Sept. 5, will present five films shown in a timber barn, featuring a 10 by 20 foot silver screen with an 8,000-lumen projector.
Films to be featured are:
My American Cousin, Aug. 29 and Sept. 2 — a coming-of-age drama about a 12-year-old girl growing up on a ranch near rural Penticton in the late 1950s.
Revisor, Aug. 25 and Sept. 5 — a lavishly theatrical and satirical dance work inspired by Nikolai Gogolís 1836 play The Inspector General created by Crystal Pite and Jonathon Young, whose father, George Young, is a Vernonite.
Red Snow, Aug. 26 and Sept. 4 — a dramatic feature debut by Metis writer-director Marie Clements, who transforms a familiar story of a soldier held hostage in Afghanistan into an inspiring vision of identity as its own salvation.
Black Cop, Aug. 28 and Sept. 3 — a Black police officer seeks revenge after being egregiously profiled and assaulted by his colleagues in a political satire by actor-director Cory Bowles (Trailer Park Boys).
The Anniversary, Aug. 27 and Sept. 1 — on a couple’s 20th wedding anniversary, the husband sets out for a run and keeps on running, the wife carries on with the dinner party festivities, and the teenage son spikes the food with hallucinogens.
Tickets are $5-$35 and can be purchased online at tickets.caravanfarmtheatre.com/TheatreManager/1/online?event=0.
The movies start at 8 p.m., but gates open at 6 p.m. and people are encouraged to come early and picnic on the grounds with their own food or food bought from the concession.