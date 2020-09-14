Wednesday
Kitchenette Film Series
At Eternity’s Gate, a portrait of artist Vincent van Gogh toward the end of his life, plays at 7 p.m. at the Penticton Art Gallery, 199 Marina Way. Tickets are $10 for one show, $35 for members, $38 for non-members for the series. Call 250-493-2928 to get your tickets. Info: pentictonartgallery.com/kitchenette
Strategy Board Game Night
Weekly drop-in game night at the Vernon branch of the Okanagan Regional Library, 2800 30th Ave. Play Lord of the Rings, Fallout, Magic the Gathering, Titanium Wars, the Hobbit and more. Board games are provided. Time: 6:30 p.m.
Wings & Trivia
General knowledge, pop culture trivia, Name That Tune, etc., with prizes, at the Creekside Pub, 3929 Lakeshore Rd., Kelowna. Time: 8:15 p.m.
Thursday
Dead Serious
New Vintage Theatre presents this
psychological thriller at the Mary Irwin Theatre in the Rotary Centre for the Arts, 421 Cawston Ave., at 7 p.m. Get tickets at the Rotary Centre box office.
Cool Vibes & Cocktails
Anna Jacyszyn and Loni Moger perform songs tunes from various genres at the Friend Of Dorothy Lounge, 315 Lawrence Ave., 6-8 p.m. Reservations: 236-420-4565
School of Blues
Blues jam session and concert with Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne and Sherman Doucette, at the Rotary Centre for the Arts, 421 Cawston Ave., 7-9 p.m. Register to attend at rotarycentreforthearts.com.
L & JZ
Covers from the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s
— 6 p.m. at the Vibrant Vine Winery, 3240 Pooley Rd. in East Kelowna.
Trivia Thursdays
8 p.m. at Kelly O’Bryan’s West Kelowna, 3470 Carrington Ave.
Friday
Dead Serious
New Vintage Theatre presents this psychological thriller at the Mary Irwin Theatre in the Rotary Centre for the Arts, 421 Cawston Ave., at 7 p.m. Tickets at the Rotary Centre box office.
Kentucky Eileen
Folk quartet and four-part harmony,
7 p.m. at outdoor garden, 642 Bechard Rd. Tickets: $21 at lanternfolk.ca.
Live music
Music at the Rutland Activity Centre, 765 Dodd Rd. Tap your toes, clap your hands, or line dance six feet apart. Admission: $5. TIme: 7-9 p.m.
Lindsay May & the Acoustic Mayhem
Joined by Chris Ferguson/James Taylor at the Vibrant Vine Winery, 3240 Pooley Rd., East Kelowna, 6-8 p.m.
Saturday
Dead Serious
New Vintage Theatre presents a psychological thriller at the Mary Irwin Theatre in the Rotary Centre for the Arts, 421 Cawston Ave., at 7 p.m. Tickets at the Rotary Centre box office.
Lucky Monkey
Local rock band performs at 7 p.m. at the Kelowna Community Theatre in a livestreamed concert. Go to watch.unicorns.live/programs/live-luckymonkey
FunnyFest Comedy Night
20th anniversary tour comes to the Roster Sports Club Bar & Grill, 2319 53rd Street, Vernon. Tickets $20. Showtime: 7:30 p.m.
Sunday
Fall plant sale
Okanagan Master Gardeners’ sale at the Zander Garden, 1149 Sunnyside Rd West Kelowna, 9 a.m. Cash sales only.
Email: artafactevent@gmail.com