October begins tomorrow. I always found it weird the name of the 10th month of the year in the Gregorian calendar, means ‘eight.’
Using the Latin octo and Greek okto, as octopus and octagon, for the name of the 10th month confused me, but I didn’t Google why until now.
Did you know October use to be the eighth month of the year until January and February were added some 2,000 years ago, pushing October towards the end of the solar year? There a huge long story behind that as well, but I’ll let you read and research all about.
Because this is my birthday month, I had a particular interest — especially because I am comfortable knowing that I am a Libra on the cusp of Scorpio and love being an Autumn baby.
October is also famous for beer festivals. This year, with travel bans, social distancing and group gatherings of “less is more,” instead of the “pack ’em in and party’ that used to happen when you donned your lederhosen, I have only seen one festivity pertaining to the celebration of beer and Brezen (pretzels), which is at the Kelowna Beer Institute, 1346 Water St.
On Saturday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m., you are invited to attend with your small group to enjoy live music, Bavarian food and beer served in Oktoberfest steins.
There is no cover charge, but reservations are recommended, masks to be worn until you are seated and as per Dr. Bonnie Henry’s orders and you must remain seated through out your stay. Call 778-484-0306 to book your table or visit the website, Kelowna beerinstitute.com.
—————
The East Kelowna Fall Gratitude Market begins on Sunday with repeat dates on Oct. 11 and 25.
Enjoy the drive to the historical East Kelowna Hall, 2704 East Kelowna Rd. and experience over 50 creative and local vendors from food producers, wineries and distilleries to artisans and crafters, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Always a treasure to find with an autumn-depicting atmosphere, the hosts have provided a safe environment and ask the public to adhere to protocols of social distancing, hand-sanitizers and masks. All who attend might be the lucky winner of a special gratitude gift.
—————
The Ukrainian community is putting together a charity market to purchase “walkers” as well as to support the Social and Senior Services Centre in Ponornytsya Village, Chernihiv, Ukraine.
This market is selling vintage clothing, shoes, accessories along with handmade items. There will also be a prize draws from sponsors and a chance to win a one-hour professional photoshoot. This will be held on Sunday at the Hampton Inn and Suites by Hilton Kelowna Airport Hotel, 1665 Innovation Dr., between noon and 5 p.m. Appetizers from Gulfstream restaurant are included with the ticket, along with Ukrainian music.
—————
If you know of any aspiring mini thespians between the ages of three and six, then do not delay booking this experience for them. The Actors Studio has organized The Enchanted Tea Party for young minds to discover the world of theatre through make-believe and creative play using music, movement, imagination. The coolest thing about this series is that the classes will be taught by non-other than Cinderella herself.
Classes are Tuesdays, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Oct. 6-27 or Saturdays, 10-11 a.m., Oct. 6-27. Price is $79 and can be booked through kelownatickets.com.
—————
It’s your last chance to see the exhibition From Geisha to Diva: The Kimono of Ichimaru at the Kelowna Art Gallery. The exhibition helps Western people understand the fascinating life of Ichimaru (1906-97), one of the most famous geishas of the 20th century.
Her story is told through this collection of her personal effects. The exhibition features 34 kimono, 15 obi, in addition to a number of woodblock prints and paintings. Together, they help to draw the curtains back on the complexities of geishas and the depth of the role they played within Japanese society. The exhibition closes on Oct. 11.
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com.