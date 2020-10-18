With a career spanning almost 40 years, Aaron Sorkin is best-known for writing politically idealistic screenplays. While The West Wing, A Few Good Men and The Social Network are rightfully lauded for their tight writing and pointed social commentary, they also draw criticism for being morally simplistic at times.
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Sorkin’s latest film for Netflix, is no different. Though it features spectacular performances from an all-star cast, the film too readily paints its heroes as unshakeable paragons, and its villains as corrupt, self-centred and unreasonable. As a result, the characters come across as cartoonish, and the movie’s biggest emotional moments fall flat as they are robbed of any nuance.
The movie tells the story of the Chicago Seven, a group of eight defendants who were charged by the U.S. government with conspiracy and inciting a riot during the 1968 Democratic National Convention. After a short introduction of the main characters, the rest of the movie alternates between the courtroom and the lovingly named “conspiracy office” in which the defendants spend their time between trial days.
Events surrounding the defendants’ arrests and the riot itself are shown in flashback sequences relayed by witnesses at the trial. Occasionally, they are intercut with a relevant segment from Abbie Hoffman’s (Sacha Baron Cohen) stand-up act, itself a retelling of the trial.
The Trial of the Chicago 7 is only Sorkin’s second film as director, and while he’s more than competent at a technical level, it’s clear he’s still finding his style.
But Sorkin does elicit phenomenal performances from his actors, who additionally benefit from a juicy script. Highlights include Frank Langella as the moustache-twirlingly corrupt judge Julius Hoffman, as well as John Carroll Lynch as David Dellinger, a conscientious objector and pacifist who is pushed to the limit.
Mark Rylance, playing defence attorney William Kunstler, gets his own “You can’t handle the truth” moment, as well as plenty of monologues before the court.
Easily the best supporting performance is delivered by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Bobby Seale, leader of the Black Panthers and unwilling eighth defendant. Seale, the only black defendant, was not involved in the riots, having been in Chicago a mere four hours before being arrested, and accordingly appears in almost none of the backstory.
Seale is denied counsel and a fair trial, and is repeatedly and viciously reprimanded by the court for speaking out of turn. Halfway through the movie, Seale’s tension with Judge Hoffman culminates in a shocking display of racism that changes the course of the trial. Baron Cohen’s (non-judge) Hoffman – a rare dramatic performance by a legend of social satire – gets the most screen time of any character, and he’s so electrifying it hardly seems like enough.
The Trial of the Chicago 7 is worth watching for the performances of its “good guys,” but Sorkin gives most of his “bad guys” little to do. Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s prosecuting attorney Richard Schultz gets high billing, but only appears in two scenes outside of court. The police, Nixon administration and the rest of the institutional players are depicted as little more than faceless goons.
Despite its strengths, The Trial of the Chicago 7 presents a two-dimensional depiction of a landmark court case. Sorkin wants to make this trial relevant to the modern-day, but the parallels barely carry any weight when the movie itself plays out like propaganda.
6/10
Jeff Bulmer is a local movie buff and UBC Okanagan masters student who organizes movie screenings on campus and hosts movie-themed podcasts on Heatwave radio. He has written frequently for UBCO’s The Phoenix and The Daily Courier.