New book club meets online
Members of a new online book club are looking forward to their second meeting.
“Our first meeting went really well,” said Laisha Rosnau of the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives and co-host of the book club.
“It was one reader’s first time in an online chat group. Most of us were strangers to each other, and while it could have been awkward, it really wasn’t. I’m looking forward to the second meeting.”
The club’s next book to discuss will be Dania Tomlinson’s novel, Our Animal Hearts.
The novel take place in a fictional Okanagan village, modelled loosely on Carr’s Landing, near where Tomlinson grew up. Taking place as the First World War reaches its height, young men leave†the village by paddlewheeler to fight on distant shores, and young women take over work in orchards.
“We chose Our Animal Hearts not only because it’s a fantastic book, but it’s a historical novel about†this valley during another time of upheaval and change,” said Rosnau. “It’s the story of characters from different cultures living up against each other in a small community and some of the tensions they experience.”
The book brings together the lives of white European settlers in the valley with those of the indigenous Syilx people and the Japanese and Ukrainian immigrants, as well as the animals living alongside them, lurking in the woods and in the lake.”
The group will meet June 25 at
7 p.m. Go to: okcreateonline.com, okanagan-online-book-club.html
or email okanaganbookclub@gmail.com.