With Hollywood largely on hiatus, Canadian movies are getting a chance to appear in local theatres.
The latest Canadian-made movie coming to the Landmark Grand 10 in Kelowna on Nov. 13 will be an Alberta-made science fiction thriller, Parallel Minds.
Written and directed by Métis film director Benjamin Ross Hayden, the movie has appeared at a number of film festivals and is now opening in various Landmark theatres.
The plot: In the near future, technology firm Red-Eye is on the verge of developing a contact lens that records what the human eye sees to replicate memories using artificial intelligence. When the company’s lead engineer is murdered, police detective Thomas Elliot investigates with researcher Margo Elson. Both are soon threatened by memories of their pasts as they close in on the artificial intelligence.
The movie stars Greg Bryk, Tommie-Amber Pirie, Michelle Thrush, Wilma Pelly and Neil Napier.
It’s the second feature film written and directed by Hayden, and follow up to his award-winning Indigenous feature, The Northlander.
The film will appear later on APTN, Hollywood Suite and Superchannel.