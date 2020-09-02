In the pouring rain and what felt like gale force winds I arrived with my husband at Kalala Organic Estate Winery in West Kelowna excited for the chance to see some theatre in the form of The Canterbury Tales.
Well as you might imagine the players and backstage crew were all focused on battening down the hatches and running for cover, but one of them saw me standing at the makeshift box-office asking if the play was cancelled.
“Yes is was” said the bemused crew-member soaked to the core, wearing a plastic hooded windbreaker and shielding her face away from the winds. I asked if I could just ask a few questions about the play and it was then that I was introduced to Leanne Reimer, the artistic director and founder of Crossing Creek Community Theatre.
Reimer, an enthusiastic yet grounded soul, willingly stood with us while recounting the story of how she felt compelled to start a community theatre in West Kelowna, and how she wanted to encourage everyday people to express themselves through theatre opportunities.
Choosing the Canterbury tales to perform during a pandemic was a undeliberate fluke, but allowed the actors to rehearse in small groups pertaining to each tale.
The cast met through Zoom or social distancing, and judging by the enthusiastic energy I felt while she was describing how they managed, I felt like there was a lot of fun and love at each rehearsal.
The cast of 14 local actors plays up to five different characters each in a slapstick, Monty-Pythonesque show based on stories written centuries ago with up-to-date references, including a few of Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.
The Canterbury Tales will resume performances Friday to Sunday at Grizzli Winery, 2550 Boucherie Rd. Tickets cost $15/$20 through the website: crossingcreektheatre.com. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. with a Monday (Labour Day) matinee at 1:30 p.m. Support local by supporting the efforts of the community theatre.
—————
Art lovers will be excited to attend an art show and exhibit Thursday, from 5 to 9 p.m. in the Landmark District Courtyard (1631 Dickson Ave.). Third Space Charity is showing 20 pieces of art, which will be auctioned off online. Showings will be hourly to groups of 50 or less.
Proceeds from the auction will go to the artists as well as Third Space’s Student Care Program — a free service that offers supportive counselling and mental health resources to UBC Okanagan and Okanagan College students.
Guests can reserve a free ticket at the online auction site: Trellis.org/19. Masks and physical distancing are required. Masks will be provided if guests don’t have their own. The auction will end on Sept. 10.
—————
Country music has always been a popular genre and I am finding myself writing more about local artists making their way to Nashville to pursue their dreams.
One person who is touching that dream of country music fame is Raquel Cole of Vernon. This young singer songwriter is now a finalist in SiriusXM’s Top of the Country competition and will perform at Canadian Country Music Association’s Country Music Week in 2021.
There are only eight semi-finalists in this year’s competition with the winner to receive a cash prize of $25,000, amongst other goodies relating to the business.
Visit siriusxm.ca/topcountry for more information and a few soundbites of her winning song. Now living in Nashville, Cole said she has always been amazed at what a great community of Canadians artists there are. It feels like a home away from home, her contest biography states.
Before moving to Nashville, she had visited several times. At age 12, she went to a meeting with music reps. She returned to Canada after that trip but always knew she would be back.
Since that initial dream, she has had the chance to open for icons like Carrie Underwood and play at venues across North America.
West Kelowna’s own country musician, Ben Klick, has just released his new album and single Wonder Of The World. He will be performing at Vibrant Vines Thursday at 6 p.m.
This concert is sold out due to limited seating capacity but you can watch it live from your computer through watch.unicorns.live.
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com.