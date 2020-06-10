Kelowna-based thrash metal band Kronikill is getting ready to release their latest single, “I.M.B.I.C.I.L.E” on Canada Day. The band convened to record the single at LegionHQ Studios in Kelowna, on Feb 29 — just weeks before COVID-19 stifled social gatherings.
With the help of producer (and band manager) Kyle Haynes, the band recorded the single in three takes. Kronikill has been together for about two years. They formed when rhythm guitarist and primary lyricist Steve Tracy called up past bandmates from old bands and asked if they wanted to start a thrash metal project. “We have all known each other for years,” said Tracy.
“We used to play in bands together 20 years ago, but decided this time we were going to make it as big as possible. We are taking the long-term approach. The plan is to keep going strong as a band and promote the hell out of this single while we prepare and record the full album. Once this is all over, we will tour the album hard and go from there,” said Tracy.
The song will be available on all streaming platforms on July 1.