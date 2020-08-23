A Kelowna comic’s debut album, By The Slice, will be released on Monday.
Stuart Jones has been performing at local venues since 2010 and was recently based in Vancouver, where he signed on with 604 Records’ comedy label, Comedy Here Often.
He has been riding out the COVID-19 pandemic back in Kelowna at his parents’ home in Rutland and has been recently performing again at local venues.
A self-described “adult nerd,” Jones is the first comedian from Kelowna signed with 604 Records.
“With his clever observations about life’s little nonsenses, Stuart’s style of comedy is made for a 2020 audience,” said Jonathan Simkin, president of 604 Records. “He’s not afraid to mock the dysfunction and absurdities of today’s world or poke fun at society.”
Jones is an established performer in B.C.’s comedy scene, becoming Vancouver’s first “Roast Battle Champion” and a finalist in the 2019 “Yuk Off” comedy competition.
He has performed at the Kelowna Comedy Festival, JFL Northwest Comedy Festival and independent shows up and down the West Coast.