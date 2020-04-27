Singer Alicia Keys sent a text to Studio9, a private Kelowna school that emphasizes the arts.
Mike Guzzi, the school's chief executive office, sent Keys a text on April 3 after the star gave out her phone number during a television interview.
"I sent a text noting the great effort (of) Studio9 teachers teaching regular classes every school day live on Zoom, just as we did before the pandemic," Guzzi says.
Last Friday, Guzzi received an automated text reply that included a clip of Keys singing one of her new songs, Good Job.
"I hope that you're keeping your positive energy," Keys says in the message. "I thought this would make you smile."
Although the message is not personalized for Studio9 staff and students, Guzzi says it was appreciated by the school community.
In an interview with late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert, Keys explained why she gave out her phone number, a gesture she said resulted in her receiving "thousands and thousands" of texts from fans.
"I love connecting with people and I think during this time we need it more than ever," Keys said.