It’s one of those things. You are riding high on life, there is a plethora of events to keep our creative selves busy, from painting to culinary classes, wine tastings, theatre, concerts packed with people enjoying life — and then silence.
The silence of the world being cancelled and we as a city, province, country are ordered to stay home to stay safe.
I truly didn’t think much of it in the beginning, I actually loved the idea of staying in bed all day, watching television or catching up on some reading when the weather was cold and rainy or puttering about in the yard on a dry day.
Having a glass of wine at lunch was OK because I was not driving anywhere.
But I soon realized that too much of a good thing turns sour quickly and one starts to wonder how we will move on from it?
I missed writing about those choices we use to have. I miss putting lipstick on to attend an event that I had tickets for, and I deeply miss seeing a familiar friend and giving them a big hug just to say hello.
Our new normal is to stay cautious of those not in our “bubble,” wear a mask in public, be aware of touching surfaces that are prone to public use and wash and sanitize your hands much more than we use to.
These are new habits that are smart and as a result this coronavirus, with no cure, will die instead of us.
Restaurants are opening slowly and a few other business are following. It’s a crucial time to support and pay more attention to small businesses and local shops who need us to stay alive.
—————
Every Thursday, I will be performing with Loni Moger at the chic new venue Friends of Dorothy, 315 Lawrence Ave. This happy hour gathering from 5 to 7 p.m. is titled “Cool Vibes & Cocktails with Anna Jacyszyn.”
I love this venue for its glamour of velvet banquette seating, cushions accented with vibrant colours, fringe curtains lining the smoked glass walls, a bubble machine that gives one a sense of fun and an outside patio that makes you feel safe inside, yet exposed to the buzz of the downtown happenings.
Our set list is a mix of pop tunes and a dash of iconic classics. As seating is limited, you much book your happy hour table in advance at: 236-420-4565 or take your chances for room on patio, which is first come, first serve.
Tonight at the Friends of Dorothy lounge, it’s “Whale Wednesday” karaoke night, hosted by the marvelous Freida Whales. Show time is 8 p.m. Reservations: 236-420-4565
—————
The fifth annual Vernon Proms classical music festival will go ahead July 10 until Aug. 5 with modified†programming to keep the Okanagan buzzing with live classical music this summer.
Vernon Proms 2020 will be physically distanced, but socially connected and full of inspiring and uplifting music.
All paid and free performances will take place at indoor and outdoor venues in Vernon and Kelowna.
Tomorrow night, Candesca performs at the The Landing Church, 5871 Okanagan Landing Rd., in Vernon. This award-winning vocal ensemble, directed by Alexandra Babbel, fuses a variety of musical repertoire with couture gowns and contemporary staging. Showtime is 2 p.m. Admission by donation.†
—————
Also on Thursday, for those in West Kelowna, get yourself down to Off The Grid Organic Winery, 3623 Glencoe Rd. to enjoy the fresh stylings of The Harshmellows. I have not seen this band live, yet, but with a name like that I truly know we are in for a treat when we do. The band performs from 5 to 7 p.m. with no admittance charge. For more information, call 778-754-7562 or visit the website at offthegridorganicwinery.com
—————
Vibrant Vines, 3240 Pooley Rd. in East Kelowna, offers local entertainment on the green lawns in front of their yellow tasting room, Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. The snack shack will be open while you sip something from the tasting room.
These afternoon music sessions are free, but the evening concert series features ticketed performances.
Friday from 6 p.m. enjoy the hits of the 1950s up to modern day No. 1s with the Moir’s Hill Band. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased online by following the prompts on their website at thevibrantvine.com.
On Saturday evening at the Vines, its 13 Broken Bones Band, a quintet playing blues, folk soul and promising a lot of fun. Tickets for Saturday are also $10 through the website.
The Vines will have multiple sanitizing stations, Tables are set up to respect social distancing and ?capacity on the lawn is limited to 45 people.
—————
Sundays are spectacular at The Friends of Dorothy Cabaret club with their immensely popular Drag Queen Brunch. Enjoy a menu of from eggs benedict to pancakes with either a Caesar or Mimosa for $30 and every
15 minutes you are entertained with a song. This week, Ella Lamoureux and Simma Downe will entertain your brunch with song. I attended this brunch a few weeks ago with these particular “ladies” performing, and it was very much tongue-and-cheek fun. There are two seatings 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Get your tickets at kelownatickets.com
—————
On Sunday:
— The Vernon Proms’ annual all-Bach concert will be at The Mary Irwin Theatre, 421 Cawston Ave. This chamber ensemble features Susan Schaffer; concertmaster, violin, and choral director Terry Pitt-Brooke. Tickets cost $35/$40 through the Rotary Centre for the Arts box office. Start time is 2 p.m.
— The evening concert at the Mary Irwin theatre features Opera Kelowna at The Proms. This show begins at 7:30 p.m.
— Enjoy the music of Karen Wiseman and Neville Bowman at The Landing Church, 5871 Okanagan Landing Rd. Vernon. They will perform old and new jazz Standards beginning at 7:30 p.m. Admission is by donation
—————
It feels good to be back writing about events and creative happenings in our beautiful valley.
Stay safe and cautious so we can continue to open up as a community and provide much needed entertainment.
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com