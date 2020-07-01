Anna Jacyszyn Quartet

Anna Jacyszyn and friends will perform in an online jazz fundraiser on Saturday.

 Contributed

The Anna Jacyszyn Quartet with Loni Moger, Stefan Bienz and Stephen Buck will perform in a livestream fundraising concert Saturday night.

The event, titled Moonlight Jazz, supporting the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation, is set for 8 p.m.

A portion of the money raised will start the process to buy a Magnetic Resonance Imaging Machine.

The concert will be held at a private location in West Kelowna with a stunning view of Okanagan Lake.

Viewing tickets are $10 and are available online at watch.unicorns.live/programs/live-moonlightjazz.

People can watch for up to seven days with their pass.