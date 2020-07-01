The Anna Jacyszyn Quartet with Loni Moger, Stefan Bienz and Stephen Buck will perform in a livestream fundraising concert Saturday night.
The event, titled Moonlight Jazz, supporting the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation, is set for 8 p.m.
A portion of the money raised will start the process to buy a Magnetic Resonance Imaging Machine.
The concert will be held at a private location in West Kelowna with a stunning view of Okanagan Lake.
Viewing tickets are $10 and are available online at watch.unicorns.live/programs/live-moonlightjazz.
People can watch for up to seven days with their pass.