There will be no metal music in Armstrong this summer.
The annual Armstrong Metalfest, which was scheduled for July 17-18 at the Hassen Arena, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The was going to be the 12th annual event.
Ticketholders can get a refund or keep their tickets to use them in one of the next three years. To inquire about ticket refunds, email info@armstrongmetalfest.ca.
Each year up to 700 metalheads spend three days camping and taking in over 30 bands.
West Metal Entertainment is the non-profit society that puts on the festival every year