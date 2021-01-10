I want to thank all the readers who sent emails and stopped to thank me for another great year.
With 2021 here now, I wanted to look into what this year has to offer for next- and current-generation
systems.
In the next couple months, both Sony and Microsoft should be offering more consoles in both retail and online stores. This will help reduce the scalper issue and give more gamers a chance to grab new systems.
As for games at the end of January, players on Xbox Series X and S will have the chance to play the new horror title The Medium.
This new game looks like the Silent Hill-style game we wanted.
Hitman 3 will also be available at the end of January. Hitman 3 concludes the storyline.
Next generation gamers who bought the previous two games will have the full upgraded version included.
Outriders will hit consoles in February. Outriders is being made by the team behind Bulletstorm and Gears of War Judgment. It should offer fun and frantic game play.
Far Cry 6 is set to release May 25, offering more open-world explosive action.
Another Lego game called Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will offer gameplay spreading through all nine main Star Wars movies.
A personal favourite coming is the Mass Effect Legendary Edition, with the remasters running in 4K and featuring Xbox and PS5 enhancements.
Returnal comes out in March, offering a procedurally generated alien world. This game looks to take advantage of the PS5’s SSD and 3D audio.
Ratched and Clank: Rift Apart and Gran Turismo 7 are both PS5 exclusives coming out the first half of 2021.
On Nintendo Switch in February, gamers can look forward to Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury.
The Wii U Mario platformers was a solid game with a free expansion that features four-player co-op online and locally.
Monster Hunter Rise also comes out in March.
The first half of 2021 looks like a great start to the year no matter the system you choose.
