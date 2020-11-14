An exhibit by local artist Melanie Daniel launches today at the Kelowna Art Gallery.
Goin’ Where the Climate Suits My Clothes will feature large-scale canvases, works on paper, papier-mâché sculptures and stop-motion animation.
In her art, Daniel imagines an environment on the brink of collapse from our chronic, longstanding disregard for its wellbeing.
In Only Four Degrees, for example, a lone figure sits within a post-catastrophic landscape. The stop-motion animation video features a Grade 6 class from South Kelowna Elementary.
The exhibit will run until April 4. Daniel will present a virtual tour and talk via Zoom on Dec. 3, at 6 p.m.
More information can be found on the Gallery’s website, kelownaartgallery.com.
Daniel was born in Victoria,. She completed her MFA at Bezalel Academy, Israel, where she later became a professor. She was recently the Padnos Distinguished Artist-in-Residence at Grand Valley State University, Michigan. Her works are internationally exhibited, including solo shows at the Tel Aviv Museum, Asya Geisberg Gallery, New York, and Mindy Solomon Gallery, Miami.