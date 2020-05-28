Another summer event in Kelowna has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The three-day Rock the Lake classic rock festival in the Prospera Place parking lot won't be going ahead Aug. 6-8.
The event was to feature Colin James, Kim Mitchell, Loverboy, Nazareth, Powder Blues Band, April Wine, Chilliwack and the Spoons, among others.
The festival will return in 2021, said Graham Lee, CEO of GSL Group, which operates the arena.
Tickets can be used for the 2021 event or for a refund, email info@selectyourtickets.com or call 250-762-5050 before June 30.
After June 30, tickets will become non-refundable but good for 2021.