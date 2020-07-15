Broadway hits will be celebrated as the Kelowna Actors Studio presents The Show Must Go On for two nights in August.
Local actors Randy Leslie, Heidi Hewitt and Delphine Litke will perform songs from The Greatest Showman, Wicked, West Side Story, South Pacific, Les Miserables, Dear Evan Hansen, The Sound of Music, Waitress and more.
Shows are on Aug. 14-15. Tickets can be bought for dinner and the show or the show only. Early-bird pricing is offered until Monday.
Seating will be limited due to social distancing requirements.
Buy tickets from Kelowna Tickets or the Ellis Street theatre. Groups of more than two people should call Kelowna Tickets at 250-862-2867 to make a reservation.