Today
“Whale Wednesday” karaoke
Friend Of Dorothy Lounge, 315 Lawrence Ave., hosts a fun, sexy and ravishing karaoke night, hosted by Freida Whales. Time: 8 p.m. Reservations: 236-420-4565
Wood, Wire & Fire
String Jazz in mixed genres, 2:30 p.m. at The Landing Church in Vernon. Admission by donation. Part of the Vernon Proms music series (vernonproms.ca).
Thursday
Leaps and Bounds
The Black Box, 1375 Water St.
Three elementary school kids find a frog in a pond that is slated for demolition and go to city hall to have this decision reversed. Tickets $20 at showpass.com/leaps-and-bounds, 7 p.m. (streaming tickets available for $10)
Karen Wiseman and Sean Bray
Vocal and guitar jazz at the Mackie Lake House, 7804 Kidston Rd. Coldstream. Time: noon. Admission by donation. Part of the Vernon Proms music series.
People, Places and Things (and Elephants)
Evocative landscape and storytelling from the piano with Aison D’Amato and Brian Martin, 5 p.m. at The Landing Church, 5871 Okanagan Landing Rd. Vernon. Part of the Vernon Proms music series.
Barbara Samuel Duo
Energetic and heartfelt R&B at The Vibrant Vine, 3240 Pooley Rd. in East Kelowna, 6-8 p.m. Tickets: $10 at thevibrantvine.com
Friday
Opera Kelowna at The Proms
Storytelling in Opera with Olivia Smith and Stephani Tritchew at The Landing Church, 5871 Okanagan Landing Rd. Vernon, 5 p.m. Part of the Vernon Proms music series.
All The Wild Worlds with Lynne McMurtry
Alison D’Amato and Chamber ensemble join McMurtry to perform Schubert, Brahms and a world premiere. Location: The Landing Church, 5871 Okanagan Landing Rd. Vernon. Time: 7:30 p.m. Part of the Vernon Proms music series.
Scoville Heat
Performance at The Vibrant Vine, 3240 Pooley Rd. begins at 6 p.m. Tickets: $10 at thevibrantvine.com
Saturday
Ria Falkner with Loni Moger
Performing original tunes, jazz and R&B at Meadow Vista Honey Wines, 3975 June Springs Rd., 6-8 p.m. Tickets $ 20 includes a glass of honey wine and chocolates. Call:778-363-3667 for reservations and tickets.
Wine & Art
Take in the diverse talents of seven great artists while sipping on a glass or two from the wine menu. With live music, 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. at
The View Winery, 2287 Ward Rd.
Valley Winds Chamber Music Quintet
Afternoon tea with chamber music, 3 p.m. at Friesen's Country Tyme Gardens, 9172 Kalamalka Rd., Coldstream. Admission by donation. Reservations: 250-549-3587. Part of the Vernon Proms music series (vernonproms.ca).
Grizzli Winery ‘Creative Collectif’ Launch Party
Artists will be on hand to explain what the collective is all about with live music and wine tasting, 5-7 p.m. Admission is free at 2550 Boucherie Rd. in West Kelowna.
Sunday
The View Winery Live
Enjoy the acoustic stylings of RG Peever with a wine or cider inside the breezy shade of the orchard. 2-4 p.m. at The View Winery, 2287 Ward Rd., off Spiers Road in East Kelowna.
Jeremy Messinger
Peformance at The Vibrant Vine, 3240 Pooley Rd. Relax on the lawn and listen live with wine and a snack. Time: 1 p.m. No admission charge
