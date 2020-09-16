Proactive artists and creators are creating alternate opportunities for artists and audiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.
One such person for me is Randy Leslie, artistic managing director of Kelowna Actors Studio. When public gatherings were restricted, his business was one that got crushed, among many.
It was tragic blow for a theatre company that survives on ticket sales.
Let me just inform you that the cost of securing rights for scripts usually start at the $10,000 mark, and that’s just to rent the script.
After that is paid for comes the real costly parts like stage sets, lighting, venue rental, marketing, etc.
I tell you this because its becoming more and more apparent that we need to think resourcefully and create original content at a cost that is not as crippling, yet still holding the talent bar high.
Leslie has found innovative ways to keep his business running and the most recent is an adult educational class that not only benefits the artist student, it might just be a developing project for public presentation.
This workshop is an advanced playwriting and production lab beginning Sept. 29.
Leslie invites creative thinkers to join this series of classes for the purpose of developing new works.
“It’s more of a masterclass created to cultivate our collective imagination through extensive table work and beat-by-beat scene investigation, bringing out characters through our own personal experience,” said Leslie.
Register your interest by emailing Randy@KelownaActorsStudio.com.
The one-time cost of being part of this collective is $249. All classes will be held at Kelowna Actors Studio, 1379 Ellis St., Tuesdays, 8:30-10 p.m. Visit kelownaactorsstudio.com for more information.
—————
The Rotary Centre for the Arts is opening its atrium once again. The School of Blues with Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne and Sherman Doucette reboots tomorrow evening from 7 to 9 p.m., and continues on the second, third and fourth Thursdays of each month until further notice. Attendance is by donation and due to COVID restrictions, the space is limited. It’s a jam session, so musicians are welcome to join, but asked to register in advance through rotarycentreforthearts.com/events/event/76602/
—————
Beginning their second leg of performances, New Vintage Theatre presents Doug Greenall’s acclaimed play, Dead Serious, Thursday to Saturday, 7 p.m. at Rotary Centre for the Arts, 421 Cawston Ave.
This whodunnit thriller, which I reviewed last week, has a solid cast of six actors; Kirsti Hack, Aaron Johnson, Tamie Williams, Brandon Benner, Harsh Hundal and Corey Hendricks, amazing stage set and a creepy promo trailer created by James Alton that you can check out on You Tube.
Tickets are $30-$50 and can be purchased through the arts centre box office at 250-717-5304 or follow the links at rotarycentreforthearts.com
—————
On Friday, folk quartet Kentucky Eileen will perform as part of the Lantern Folk Roots Music Series.
Kentucky Eileen are all multi-instrumentalists, experienced storytellers and songwriters and if I was not already working that night I would be there front-row centre listening to the four-part harmonies of Joshua Smith, Dan Tait, Sam Balson and Mitch Howanyk. Inspired by Roger Miller and Ricky Skaggs, this quartet takes traditional American folk and bluegrass and gives it a supremely Canadian flavour. Tickets are $21 available at Lanternfolk.ca or call 250-999-1965. Ninety-nine per cent of the proceeds go to the artist.
—————
This weekend, it’s the fourth annual Art on DeHart at 1717 DeHart Rd., near Tantalus Winery. More than 100 pieces in varying styles, techniques and mediums — all affordably priced — will be displayed Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Social distancing will be in effect. Please bring your mask.
—————
I am resuming my residency at Friends of Dorothy Cabaret Lounge, 315 Lawrence Ave. We call these Thursday nights “Cool Vibes and Cocktails.” Playing each week with guitarist Loni Moger and just like a perfectly crafted cocktail, we perform songs that mix well with the atmosphere and give you a resonating buzz. You will hear some jazz but anyone who knows me, knows there is always a surprise. It happens Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. Please call for a reservation due to limited seating: 236-420-4565. Come happy hour hungry, the menu is delish! On the web: fodlounge.com.
—————
Taking chances by undertaking any sort of education; creative or other, is a task that, as I get older, I find myself avoiding because the motivation to start new projects seem daunting.
But, when I force myself to start something, it’s then that in hindsight I am always so grateful for the opportunity and the fact that I took that time to have a new experience.
I look back at the timelines of my life and its usually when I am experiencing something out of my ordinary that I can lock in that pocket of time. For instance, Sept. 11, 2001 — I think we all know what we were doing when the news hit about New York City’s twin towers being struck.
I was on holiday in Kelowna visiting from England and glued to the television watching in a dazed disbelief. Did you know 2002 FIFA World Cup was in Japan/Korea? I do because I was there working. We all have significant datelines that will stimulate a thought or a story. No one will ever forget 2020 and the global experience we have gone through as well as what we personally have achieved amidst this timeline.
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com.