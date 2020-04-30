From local creators to international headliners, musicians around the world are rallying to provide sweet sounds of hope amid troubled times during the COVID-19 pandemic. And if a common thread runs throughout these live shows, between the trends and among the shares, it’s an increased awareness for the value music brings to our lives.
Okanagan College students Noah Potenteau and Logan Larocque are among those brightening the digital space with their talents.
The pair recently completed the Audio Engineering and Music Production (AEMP) program at Okanagan College and just released their first EP at the end of March.
AEMP is a full-time continuing studies program where students gain the skills and knowledge necessary to be successful in the field of audio engineering and music production.
The program has gained traction with the guidance of Corey Bell who believes in giving students extensive hands-on experience with industry-standard recording and studio systems.
Larocque began playing and creating music at the age of six, even though his fingers were too small to play the chords on the guitar. His passion and creativity for music grew over time, but he never thought he could turn it into anything more than a hobby. When Larocque finished high school he had the goal of entering a business program, however in December of 2018, something changed.
“I attended my first music festival and it opened my eyes,” Larocque recalls. “I had an epiphany on the dance floor and I realized what I wanted to do with my life, which is produce and perform electronic music.”
Potenteau’s motivation in applying to the program was similar: he wanted to solidify his hobby as a full-time job. While they took different paths to the college, both agree the program has changed their lives.
“I found a program that doesn’t feel like school,” says Potenteau. “I’m so happy to come here every day. The whole academic side of this place is amazing and everybody is so supportive.”
Both Larocque and Potenteau speak highly of their instructor.
“Corey is the god of mastering. It’s so easy to have a thin mix and you think it’s great, but you want it to be bricked,” said Potenteau.
Bell commented on how the program has coped with the transition to online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic: “The course that we were beginning was a directed study, so we are able to communicate to the entire class in small groups through some of the technology tools at our disposal like Blackboard Collaborate and Moodle. Students were also able to communicate via phone and text if needed.
“Unfortunately, the AEMP studio had to be closed. However … everyone has stuck to it and continued their efforts even in this time.”
As the class wrapped up in mid-April, Larocque shared a post on social media with a message of gratitude for his AEMP instructors and program administrators. He summed up his experience with the program as, “the most fun I’ve ever had in a classroom throughout the last eight months.”
As they began working more closely with each other this past November, Larocque and Potenteau found their fusions of sound worked well together. Cementing their partnership, they combined their love of space exploration, calling themselves the Sykonauts.
“We want our music to take you on an out-of world journey,” says Larocque.
Their first EP was released on March 27, named Syko EP and now their sights are set on what comes next: sending their EP to music festivals and shows, with the goal of performing.
Although summer festivals and music events have been cancelled for the time being, listeners can still find their music on Spotify and Apple Music.
Local country music singer Ben Klick was also a graduate of the college audio engineering program.