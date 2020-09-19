An exhibit on First Nation languages, in conjunction with the Royal B.C. Museum, opens at the Okanagan Heritage Museum on Saturday.
Our Living Languages: First Peoples’ Voices in BC celebrates 34 different languages.
Attendees can explore a language map of B.C. and learn how linguists develop orthographies (writing) for languages that were traditionally never written down.
Visitors will also be able to hear stories told by speakers in a multitude of languages. In addition, the Kelowna Museums Society has partnered with the Sncewips Heritage Museum and The Syilx Language House, to add additional content to the exhibition highlighting nsyilxcen — the syilx-Okanagan language.
“With 34, B.C. has more than 60% of all of Canada’s First Nations languages.
“Unfortunately, as a result of over 150 years of government policies designed to eradicate them, every one of B.C.’s First Nations languages are severely endangered or nearly extinct,” said Amanda Snyder, curatorial manager with the Kelowna Museums Society.
The original exhibition of the same name was developed in partnership with the First Peoples’ Cultural Council and is a permanent fixture on the third floor of the Royal BC Museum, in Victoria.
Admission to all Kelowna Museums Society locations is by donation — suggested at $5 for individuals and $15 for families.
The Okanagan Heritage Museum is located at 470 Queensway (corner of Ellis Street) in downtown Kelowna.