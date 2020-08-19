This week, I had to make the tough decision to cancel my concert series, Jazz at the KAS, that was scheduled for this weekend at Kelowna Actors Studio.
It was tough facing the reality that fans still felt the trepidation of being at an indoor public event.
I also received notice that Festivals Kelowna has also cancelled all outdoor events that were
supposed to be peppered around our city parks; because of increased numbers of COVID-19 cases.
Although this ebb and flow of being booked to
perform only to be cancelled gets frustrating, I totally understand because I have those same
feelings of wanting, even needing to get out and be apart of a creative collective group, but with
apprehension of not knowing who is in the room with me.
I feel for all the performers who have
been through the same rigmarole as me, but I also thank everyone who just gets out there and supports the arts in any way they can.
For those who would like to watch me in concert, I am happy to announce that Rebellious Unicorns, the live-streaming company that filmed a fundraising concert for KGH Foundation has extended streaming of my Moonlight Jazz performance until further notice.
The backdrop of Okanagan Lake with those views are stunning, the sound quality is top notch.
I feel so blessed that it was my band chosen to be filmed to raise money for such an important cause.
Online viewing passes cost only $10, with half of that to go to the foundation. Get your view pass through: watch.unicorns.live/orders/
checkout?c=527043.
Other concerts added to the streaming pool include Josh + Bex, one of my favourite Canadian dream folk duos. That concert costs $5.50.
Josh Smith will be performing live at Frind Estate Winery, 3725 Boucherie Rd., West Kelowna on Sept. 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. I recommend reserving in advance, He is a wonderful singer songwriter and sets a positive tone to the atmosphere. Call: 778-754-1118 or visit frindwinery.com
—————
Festivals Kelowna is changing focus to small performances only in the downtown core.
Local musicians and groups will perform at the 400 block of Bernard Avenue (near Mosaic Books) every Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. and Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m.
I will be performing on Tuesday Aug. 25 at 5 p.m. with guitarist Loni Moger for a mix of popular songs, jazz favorites and a few originals that I wrote. Yesterday, the Kinga Heming Trio performed.
—————
A scavenger hunt is being organized through Urban Elegance Homes, and hosted by Elevation Outdoors and the BC Wine, Cider and Spirits Festival as a way to build spirit for our community and raise money to support local business and charities.
More than $3,300 worth of gifts cards will be hidden at over 100 secret locations in the downtown area and the public is invited to get a team together or go solo.
Team registration will cost $40 or solo entries are $20 through at trellis.org/thegreatkelownascavengerhut.
On Saturday, all players will receive an email with the first round of clues at 11 a.m.
As the day goes by additional clues will be released, making it a bit easier each time to find the remaining prizes. This event is, a walk, run, bike, skateboard friendly event.
—————
A new exhibition at the Kelowna Art Gallery invites visitors to step out of their lives for a moment and onto a set.
The exhibition titled “Nothing To Be Done,” by Kelowna-based artist Melany Nugent-Noble takes inspiration from the minimal stage set of Samuel Beckett’s play; Waiting for Godot.
The play, first performed in Paris in 1953, is about two characters — Vladimir and Estragon — who wait beneath a tree by a country road for Godot (who never arrives).
This installation will be on show until August 2021 and the artist hopes it will be a “refuge for the imagination — a focal point for contemplation, where one has permission to let their mind wander towards adventure, possibility, and the unknown.”
The art gallery is located at 1315 Water St. in the the downtown Cultural District.
For more information on the gallery or memberships, visit: kelownaartgallery.com or call 250-762-2226.
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com.