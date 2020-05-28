An online music fundraiser, organized by local country singer Ben Klick, raised $34,690 for the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada.
The event, held May 24, was streamed live on YouTube and carried on Shaw Spotlight.
Artists performing included Jess Moskaluke, Aaron Goodvin, Carolyn Dawn Johnson, Bobby Wills, Wes Mack, David James, Genevieve Fisher, Kira Isabella, Justine Fedak and Klick.
The 90-minute show reached more than 80,000 people, according to a news release.
Klick held his first MS fundraiser at the Kelowna Community Theatre last year.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a live show was impossible this year, so the virtual fundraising event was created.
Klick launched his fundraisers after his father was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018.
Donations will be accepted until September. The concert can be found on Klick’s YouTube channel.
More information is available on his website: benklick.com/musicfestms.