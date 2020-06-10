A popular local wedding site has received almost five million views worldwide on You Tube.
Sanctuary Gardens, run by Kirstin Wakal, was the setting last June for a video made by music duo Bob and Clint Moffat, who were sensations in the 1990s with their band, The Moffats.
The pair have been travelling the world recording music in beautiful destinations.
"I found them on Facebook," said Wakal, "and started following their musical journey on social media.
"I loved seeing the picturesque backdrops they would set themselves up at. I then imagined them here in the gardens set up in front of the gazebo so I sent an invite on Instagram DM. It was a short but sweet message to let them know that if they ever needed a beautiful place to sing a love song, to check out my Instagram and know that they were always welcome."
The duo took up the offer and recording a wedding-inspired love song in front of the gazebo.
"The evening they were to arrive to record the song, it was really windy all day," said Wakal. "I was worrying about the logistics of flying a drone around the gardens for their aerial footage to capture the surrounding views. I was Googling 'wind speeds for drone flying' and praying that the wind would calm down enough for a successful filming. Thankfully it did although there are a couple clips in the video where you can see the meadow grasses really blowing around."
The video, The Only One, debuted last summer on their You Tube channel and is approaching five million views.
"The actual day it went live on YouTube, I had a small elopement planned in the gardens. The bride was not going to be walking in with any music so I asked her if she would be interested in this new song that was originally recorded and filmed here earlier in the year. She loved the song and was open to the serendipitous idea, and as a result, became the first ever bride to walk down the aisle to 'The Only One' on the actual day of its premiere to the world," said Wakal.