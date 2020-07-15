The Kelowna Pride Society is sponsoring a new livestream series called Voices Unheard. The series will be filmed and produced by Kelowna’s Unicorns.LIVE.
Launching on Tuesday, Voices Unheard is a weekly series designed to bring greater awareness to underrepresented members of society, including people of various racial backgrounds, sexuality, gender identity/expression, age, and ability.
Host Jessica Samuels will have a candid conversation with a different guest each week about the challenges they have faced or continue to struggle with.
Voices Unheard will air live every Tuesday at 5 p.m. on Unicorns.LIVE with episodes available to stream after the original broadcast.
Each episode will be 30-45 minutes long. Host, guests and attendees will be appropriately socially distant.
Kelowna's Dustin Dufault will join Samuels for the first episode.
Dufault originally hails from the Kaska First Nation in northern B.C. and southeastern Yukon but has lived in Kelowna for over
10 years. He will “share his experience of being an indigenous, two-spirit drag artist and finding his way in the world.”
The livestream of Voices Unheard can be viewed free; however, to watch episodes after the live broadcast will require viewers to register for a Unicorns.LIVE account.
Those who sign up in July will receive a 14-day free trial, and the first 100 subscribers will lock in a monthly rate of $4.99 plus tax
for the life of their subscription (regularly $8.99 per month plus tax).